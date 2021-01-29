What Growing Focus On ESG Means For Insurers

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- Lloyd's of London announced in December 2020 that it would be asking its managing agents to stop accepting new business on certain coal and oil activities from Jan. 1, 2022, and to phase out existing coverage by Jan. 1, 2030. It also announced that it would pioneer setting targets for responsible underwriting and investment to help accelerate society's transition from fossil fuel dependency. It is not just Lloyd's making moves in this space — many key players in the insurance and reinsurance industries, including Zurich Insurance Group AG, AXA SA and Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd., have been vocal and proactive in highlighting...

