Hotel Manager Can't Escape Union's ERISA Liability Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 3:23 PM EST) -- The manager of a California hotel once owned by the city of San Jose can't avoid a union's lawsuit over who is on the hook for $1.1 million in unpaid retirement funds, after a federal judge ruled that the question is for courts rather than arbitrators. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila on Thursday denied Dolce International/San Jose LLC's motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the retirement fund of Unite Here Local 19. Judge Davila said courts in the Ninth Circuit have made it clear that they get to decide who can be considered an employer that can be held...

