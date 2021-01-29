NY Workers Say Wine Shop Didn't Pay For All Hours, OT

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 1:51 PM EST) -- A New York City wine shop illegally paid its workers a flat weekly rate regardless of how many hours they worked and later an hourly rate only for the hours they were scheduled, a proposed collective action filed in New York federal court said. The lawsuit filed Thursday by three former workers at Beacon Wine and Spirits on Manhattan's Upper West Side said the company broke federal and state law by paying them for years at a flat rate in cash, even though they regularly worked more than 40 hours per week. When the store switched to an hourly pay system,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS