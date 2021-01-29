Pizza Hut Franchisee Seeks Arbitration In Work Expenses Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- A Pizza Hut franchisee has urged an Ohio federal court to throw out a delivery driver's putative class and collective action alleging that the company violated federal labor law by not reimbursing expenses, arguing that the driver had agreed to arbitrate his claims. In a motion to compel arbitration and dismiss the case Thursday, CFL Pizza LLC argued that driver Robert Mullen had signed an arbitration agreement upon taking the job and that the pact covered his Fair Labor Standards Act and Ohio wage law claims. "All allegations and counts of the complaint arise out of Mullen's employment and must therefore...

