Texas Justices Clarify Proof Burden In Workers' Comp Dispute

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- A "static" view of the positions of a workers' compensation insurance carrier and a medical provider in a reimbursement dispute resulted in an incorrect ruling on who carries the burden of proof when contesting the decision before the State Office of Administrative Hearings, the Texas Supreme Court held Friday. The state's high court reversed a December 2018 ruling of the Third Court of Appeals in Austin in siding with Patients Medical Center in the litigation with Facility Insurance Corp. The lower court had held that because Patients requested a medical fee dispute resolution, or MFDR, proceeding after Facility paid Patients only...

