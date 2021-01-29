MDL Sought For Harris County Plant-Explosion Suits

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- A Houston-area manufacturing company is seeking pretrial consolidation of 126 lawsuits brought on behalf of more than 2,000 residents who claim they were injured or their homes were damaged after an explosion at the company's plant in January 2020. In an unopposed joint motion filed Thursday, Watson Grinding and Manufacturing Co. and the plaintiffs committee asked the Texas Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to appoint one pretrial judge to oversee the cases, which are currently pending in 24 district courts in Harris County. Watson and the residents said the lawsuits all have common questions of fact, and that combining them would...

