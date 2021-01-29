HNA Group Says Creditor Filed Bankruptcy Petition In China

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 3:48 PM EST) -- HNA Group Co. Ltd. said Friday that a creditor had filed a bankruptcy petition for reorganization in South China against the Chinese conglomerate for its purported inability to pay off due debts owed to the creditor. In a statement posted on its website, HNA said it received a formal notice that the creditor filed an application for the initiation of reorganization procedure in the Hainan High People's Court in the southern Chinese province where the company is headquartered. "HNA Group will comply with the court's instructions of judicial review in accordance with law, promote the debts disposition actively, support the court...

