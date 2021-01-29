5th Circ. Affirms Convictions In $375M Medicare Fraud Plot

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel affirmed Thursday the convictions and lengthy sentences of four people involved in a nearly $375 million Medicare fraud scheme, one of the nation's largest, finding there to be sufficient evidence of their crimes and finding a Texas trial court did not abuse its discretion by refusing to strike a juror. A three-judge panel said in its opinion Thursday that it did not find any errors in the trial court's judgments and affirmed the convictions and sentences of co-defendants Dr. Jacques Roy, Cynthia Stiger, Wilbert James Veasey Jr. and Charity Eleda, who were convicted by a Texas federal...

