Partner Exits Firm Over Abuse Allegations Facing Colleague

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 3:54 PM EST) -- Phipps Mayes PLLC, the San Antonio firm representing Bexar County in a billion-dollar lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, lost a name partner and at least two other attorneys over accusations of a hostile work environment and abuse by partner Martin Phipps. On Wednesday, former partner TJ Mayes announced his resignation on Twitter and said that Phipps "is a crook and a serial abuser of women." Mayes' resignation came after he filed complaints against Phipps with the Texas Bar, the Texas Attorney General's Office and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In his complaint to the EEOC obtained by Law360, Mayes said that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS