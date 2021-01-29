Sullivan, Shearman Steer $871M In Financing For NYC Units

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- Various commercial units at a property on Eighth Avenue in Manhattan have landed $871 million in financing from multiple lending sources with help from lawyers at Sullivan & Cromwell and Shearman & Sterling, according to records made public in New York on Friday. Documents filed Friday show the U.S. Department of Transportation provided a $600 million mortgage for certain commercial units at 441 Eighth Ave. and a Vornado Realty Trust subsidiary provided an additional $271 million in financing for three units at the property. Records indicate Kris Ferranti, a partner at Shearman & Sterling LLP in New York, helped out with...

