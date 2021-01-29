Golf Course Co. Settles $31M Hurricane Coverage Row

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:32 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge dismissed a suit between golf course operator C-Bons International Golf Group Inc. and insurer Lexington Insurance Co. on Thursday after the parties announced that they had settled claims over their $31 million hurricane coverage fight. In an agreed motion to dismiss filed Wednesday, the parties requested U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle to toss the case for good. Both parties are responsible for covering their own litigation costs, according to the motion. On Friday, the judge ordered all of the defendants in the case to be dismissed and noted that no further issues remained in the suit....

