Sen. Warren Demands SEC Action Amid GameStop Frenzy

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 10:07 PM EST) -- As the stock price of GameStop maintained its high volatility Friday and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission pledged it was "monitoring and evaluating" the situation, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent a letter giving the agency one week to explain how it intends to respond to a market she says is "like a casino." In a letter to the SEC's acting chair, Allison Herron Lee, Warren referred to GameStop's wild stock swings as a "trading scheme," giving Lee until Feb. 5 to explain the causes of the dramatic shifts. Warren also suggested there is a broader "disconnect between the stock market and...

