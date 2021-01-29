Denmark Settles Dispute With Pension Plan In Tax Row

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 3:21 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge approved the dismissal Friday of a dispute between Denmark's tax authority and a pension plan over what the country claimed were fraudulent tax refund claims. The agency, Skatteforvaltningen, or Skat, settled its dispute with Tveter LLC Pension Plan and its representative Christopher Nowell, announcing Thursday in a one-page filing that it would be dropping its claims against the two. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan approved the dismissal in an order issued Friday. Details on the settlement weren't immediately available. Legal representatives of Skat and the plan didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Since May...

