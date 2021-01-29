Wendy's, Pizza Hut Franchisee Gets OK On $801M Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:35 PM EST) -- Bankrupt fast-food franchisee NPC International secured court approval in Texas late Friday for a Chapter 11 plan built largely around the $801 million sale of all its 1,315 Pizza Hut and Wendy's restaurants to new owners. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones approved NPC's plan seven months after business and sales pressures created by the global COVID-19 pandemic pushed the chain into court with $1 billion in debt. The judge's confirmation order came nine days after he approved a sale of substantially all of NPC's assets. During the confirmation hearing on Friday the debtors described the trajectory of the case and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS