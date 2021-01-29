Skincare Co. To Pay $775K Over Irritating Face Masks

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 7:30 PM EST) -- Southern California skincare company Yes To Inc. agreed to pay $775,000 to a proposed class of consumers to resolve allegations it misrepresented the dangers of its Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask, which was recalled after a flood of consumers reported facial skin irritation and burning. The consumers asked U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. Thursday to preliminarily approve the $775,000 settlement, which they say is likely to provide each purchaser of the defective facial mask with $3 for each mask purchased or used for up to six masks. The claims will be paid without requiring proof of purchase....

