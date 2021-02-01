Porch.com Hit With Pay Class Action For OT Calculations

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 2:35 PM EST) -- Porch.com deliberately neglected to factor commissions and bonuses into overtime pay calculations for employees, allowing the home improvement services website to underpay hundreds of workers, according to a former employee's putative class action in California federal court. Former customer service representative Ariana Preston said in a lawsuit removed to federal court Thursday that Seattle-based Porch.com Inc. and its affiliated HireAHelper LLC violated California labor law by intentionally underpaying overtime by excluding from calculations the nondiscretionary commission wages and performance bonuses. "Defendants have systematically, unlawfully and unilaterally failed to accurately calculate wages for overtime hours worked by the plaintiff and other members...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS