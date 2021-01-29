Clearview AI Asks 7th Circ. To Undo BIPA Suit Remand

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:28 PM EST) -- Facial recognition technology company Clearview AI has asked the Seventh Circuit to rehear its challenge to a lower court's order sending three Illinois residents' biometric privacy suit back to state court, arguing a panel incorrectly found no federal standing for their claim. Clearview AI Inc. argued Thursday that an appellate panel was wrong when it held Illinois residents Melissa Thornley, Deborah Benjamin-Koller and Josue Herrera lacked Article III standing to pursue accusations that the facial recognition company unlawfully profited from pictures it scanned on the internet. The court should rehear Clearview's appeal on the issue because the initial panel's ruling...

