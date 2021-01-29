Calif. Panel Preserves Doctor's Win In Gastric Surgery Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 10:17 PM EST) -- A California state appeals panel has affirmed a jury's decision to clear a surgeon of liability in a suit accusing him of negligently recommending gastric resleeving surgery, saying doctors can't be sued for bad surgery recommendations unless there is an underlying misdiagnosis of a patient's condition. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Second District on Thursday upheld a defense verdict in a suit accusing Dr. Carson Liu of negligently recommending to patient Jenny Flores that she undergo gastric resleeving surgery to remedy her morbid obesity, after two previous surgeries — a gastric lap band surgery...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS