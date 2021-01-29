Chicago Can't Escape Suit Over $90M Fuel Contract

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:04 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday denied Chicago's bid to dismiss a complaint brought by a Florida fuel distributor who lost a bid for a roughly $90 million supply contract, but also refused to temporarily block the city from moving forward with a new distributor. The city had argued during a hearing Friday that fuel supplier World Fuel Services Inc. couldn't move forward with its suit unless it added as a defendant competitor Colonial Oil Industries Inc., the company that won the new bid. But hours after the hearing concluded, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman said that the city can...

