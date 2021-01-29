Chicago Wants Out Of Suit Over $90M Fuel Contract

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:04 PM EST) -- The city of Chicago asked an Illinois federal judge Friday to toss a complaint brought by a Florida fuel distributor who lost a bid for a roughly $90 million contract to continue supplying to the city. The city says fuel supplier World Fuel Services Inc. can't move forward with the suit unless it adds competitor Colonial Oil Industries Inc., the company that won the new bid, to the litigation and asked U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman during a hearing Friday to dismiss the case. World Fuel claims that instead of continuing to work with it, Chicago wrongly awarded Colonial a contract....

