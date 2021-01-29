Celeb Chef Wins Ruling In Battle Over 'By Chloe' Brand

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:26 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge has sided with celebrity chef Chloe Coscarelli in one portion of her long fight with the former partners in her namesake "By Chloe" restaurant chain, ruling that she still ought to control half of the now-bankrupt company. In an order issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman affirmed an arbitrator's earlier ruling that BC Hospitality Group LLC did not have a legal right to resell her 50 percent stake in the company to a closely linked entity called ESquared Hospitality LLC. "The purported exercise of the repurchase right was null and void and constituted a breach of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS