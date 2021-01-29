Split 9th Circ. Revives Indian Woman's Asylum Request

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 10:15 PM EST) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Friday overturned a decision denying an Indian woman asylum, finding that the Board of Immigration Appeals wrongly held that a gang rape attempt, death threats and physical attacks on her parents were insufficient to constitute past persecution. In a published majority decision written by U.S. Circuit Court Judge Kim McLane Wardlaw, a 2-1 panel held that the BIA erred in requiring Chanpreet Kaur to offer evidence other than her own credible testimony of the attempted gang rape by members of the Congress Party to show she had been persecuted for her political affiliation in her...

