Lyft Can't Arbitrate Drivers' NJ Wage Suit, Court Holds

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 10:09 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal court on Friday denied Lyft's bid to send a proposed class and collective action into arbitration, agreeing with a magistrate judge's determination that the drivers are not covered by the Federal Arbitration Act because they are "engaged" in interstate commerce. The rideshare company argued to the court that only 2% of its rides cross state lines, and the U.S. Supreme Court's 2001 decision in Circuit City Stores Inc. v. Adams said the exception in the FAA for workers "engaged in" interstate commerce is more narrow than other provisions of the law that mention "involving commerce," even though...

