Drugmakers Must Face Fraud Claims In Valsartan MDL

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 9:06 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge said Friday he won't toss fraud claims against drug manufacturers, but will toss the claims against wholesalers and pharmacies, in multidistrict litigation alleging they took part in distributing generic drugs containing the active ingredient valsartan that were tainted with carcinogens. In considering dismissal bids from those defendants in three master complaints, U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler upheld claims of fraudulent misrepresentation, fraudulent concealment and other fraud-based claims against manufacturers but tossed without prejudice those against the wholesalers and pharmacies. The fraud claims are viable against the drugmakers — which include Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS