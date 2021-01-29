Callaway Golf Hit With Investor Suit To Pause $2B Merger

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 9:41 PM EST) -- Callaway Golf Co. left out crucial financial information in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in preparation of its merger with Topgolf in a deal that values the entertainment company at $2 billion, according to an investor suit filed Friday in California federal court. Jerome Anderson alleges Callaway Golf Co. and its board of directors in November filed a Form S-4 registration statement with the SEC that left out information about the company's financial projections and the financial analyses supporting the fairness opinion prepared by the company's financial advisor Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. Anderson said he is filing...

