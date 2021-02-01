Cheerleader Says Northwestern Exploited Team For Donors

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 9:45 PM EST) -- Northwestern University encouraged its cheerleading team to act as "temptresses and courtesans" to entice wealthy donors and football fans and failed to adequately address ensuing complaints of sexual exploitation and assault, a cheerleader has claimed in Illinois federal court. Northwestern student Hayden Richardson is accusing the Chicago university of deliberate indifference and creating a hostile environment under Title IX, saying in her complaint on Friday that the university and its athletics staff trafficked cheerleaders, conditioning their positions on the team on attending fundraising events and tailgating parties and "pleasing and being groped by wealthy older men and intoxicated fans." The school...

