Ill. Court Affirms Surgeon's Win In Bowel Obstruction Suit

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 9:43 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate panel has affirmed a jury's decision to clear a surgeon of liability in a suit accusing him of failing to perform a surgery to repair a bowel obstruction that caused a patient's death, saying certain instructions were properly given to the jury. A three-judge appellate court panel for the Third District on Friday upheld a defense verdict in a suit accusing Dr. Joseph Kokoszka of failing to perform surgery to repair a possible small bowel obstruction that had purportedly appeared on an X-ray for patient Stephen Szobar and caused his 2011 death at the age of 77....

