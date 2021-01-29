AT&T Inks $12M Deal To Settle Data Throttling Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 11:13 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers asked a California federal judge on Friday to preliminarily approve a $12 million settlement that would resolve claims in a more than 5-year-old suit alleging that AT&T misrepresented its unlimited cellphone data plans. The payments for the proposed class would be divided into two groups, Groups A and B, where the two diverge based on when the telecom giant adopted its "pre-congestion aware throttling" practice. In the 33-page motion for preliminary approval, class counsel said they intend to request up to 25% of the fund, or $3 million, to cover attorney fees. "The proposed settlement provides considerable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS