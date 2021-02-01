Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dow, Shell Want Banana Plantation Pesticide Claims Tossed

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 8:43 PM EST) -- Chemical companies accused of supplying toxic pesticides to Chiquita banana plantations decades ago say a suit by former workers who allege their health was harmed as a result is time barred and must be tossed.

Dow Chemical Co. (now Dow Inc.), Shell Oil Co. and other companies said to have manufactured and sold a toxic soil fumigant that was used in Central and South America from the 1960s through the 1980s told a Delaware federal court that allegations against them made by dozens of Ecuadorian workers shouldn't be allowed to proceed because Ecuadorian law cuts legal liability at four years.

The companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!