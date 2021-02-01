Arnold & Porter, Skadden Rep $2B Wheels Up Go-Public Deal

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- Private aviation business Wheels Up said Monday it's going public through a merger with blank-check company Aspirational in a deal valuing the combined entity at $2.1 billion and is guided by Arnold & Porter and Skadden. New York-based Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC and Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. said in a joint statement the deal will help accelerate its growth and invest in adjacent lifestyle and consumer services for the membership-based company. "We are excited about crossing this milestone and our new partnership with Aspirational," Wheels Up founder and CEO Kenny Dichter said in the statement. "We believe this will allow...

