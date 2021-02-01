Retirees Say BP Cover-Up Means 6-Year Limitations Window

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 3:52 PM EST) -- Retirees suing BP over allegations the company misled them about the risk of lower benefits due to a 1989 change to their pension plan have told a Texas federal court that their proposed class action isn't time-barred because BP swept crucial information under the rug. The retirees hit back Friday at BP's motion for summary judgment, arguing that they only learned about the risk they faced from the new pension plan through a 2014 ombudsman's report, which BP tried to hide. That concealment allows the retirees to bring claims up to six years after being discovered, they claimed. "Where a defendant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS