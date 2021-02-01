Kroger Says Customer Can't Sue Over Coffee She Didn't Buy

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- The Kroger Co. is asking a California federal court to throw out a proposed class action because the lead plaintiff failed to allege she bought any of the Kroger coffee she claims shortchanges consumers on its expected number of cups, the grocer says. In a motion to dismiss filed Friday, Kroger told the court that Amy Lorentzen's latest amended complaint exposed a "fatal flaw" in her claims: Her suit is based on a third-party test that didn't include the coffee product she actually bought and used. In addition, she never alleged that she was personally dissatisfied with the number of cups...

