Car Seat Manufacturer Britax Looks To Duck Safety Suit

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 7:39 PM EST) -- Child car seat manufacturer Britax Child Safety urged a California federal judge to toss a proposed consumer class action that alleges the company sold defective seats, saying the plaintiff's argument hangs on a single 2019 Consumer Reports article, not on any federal standard for safety. Britax's Friday motion seeks to end the action brought by consumer Margaret Stevens, who says she relied on Britax's advertising when buying the Frontier car seat and alleges that the ad was false or misleading, based on Consumer Reports testing. Stevens claims the car seats have a design defect and that during a "moderate-speed" impact, the structure...

