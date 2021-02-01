NJ High Court Skeptical Of Ongoing Storm Liability Rule

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 9:31 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court expressed skepticism Monday over adopting the so-called ongoing storm rule that states that commercial landowners do not have a duty to remove snow and ice while precipitation is still falling, while also acknowledging the challenges they face in responding to unpredictable weather events. As heavy snowfall battered parts of the Garden State on Monday, the justices offered that mixed reaction during a Zoom hearing on Princeton International Properties' challenge to a published state appellate opinion last year rejecting that bright-line rule and reviving a suit against the company over plaintiff Angel Pareja's icy tumble at its...

