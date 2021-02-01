Bankruptcy Court Won't Unwind American Airlines Deal

Law360, New York (February 1, 2021, 8:33 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy court has rejected a long-running challenge to the 2013 merger between American Airlines and US Airways, following a rare bench trial on claims brought by customers alleging the deal has raised prices and reduced the quality of service. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean H. Lane issued a decision Friday that denied the customers' bid to unwind the $11 billion deal, more than seven years after approving the bankruptcy plan based on the merger for American Airlines' former parent company AMR Corp. Judge Lane oversaw a bench trial on the claims in March and April of 2019. He found that...

