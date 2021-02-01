Susan Estrich Is Latest Partner To Quit Boies Schiller

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- Feminist legal scholar Susan Estrich, a high-profile litigator who joined Boies Schiller Flexner LLP two years ago from rival Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, is the latest California partner to separate from the litigation firm. According to a firm spokesman, Estrich departed the firm's Los Angeles office in mid-December. He declined to comment on why Estrich left the firm and where she is heading next. Estrich didn't immediately respond to Law360's request for comment on Monday. She is still listed as a law professor at the University of Southern California, where she has spent over three decades teaching classes on...

