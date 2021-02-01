NLRB Acting GC Asked To Nix Challenge To Transfer Order

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- Two Washington state Teamsters locals have asked the National Labor Relations Board's acting prosecutor to end a suit greenlighted by fired general counsel Peter Robb that could weaken union contract provisions making employers honor workers' negotiated job terms after transfers. Teamsters Local 117 and Local 313 on Friday asked acting general counsel Peter Sung Ohr to withdraw a suit accusing them of seeking to make United Natural Foods Inc. discriminate against workers at its new Centralia, Washington, facility by letting workers at its shuttered Tacoma plant transfer in at higher wages per their union contracts. NLRB prosecutors brought the case in...

