Rubik's Cube Trade Dress Battle Likely Headed To Trial

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 5:02 PM EST) -- The design of the Rubik's Cube is not "functional" and is likely worthy of trade dress protection, a federal magistrate judge said Sunday, setting the stage for a jury trial over look-alike puzzles. Siding with Rubik's Brand Ltd. in a lawsuit against a company called Flambeau Inc., Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker said the layout of the iconic puzzle should not be deemed the kind of utilitarian subject matter that's ineligible for protection under federal trademark law. Rubik's Cube is headed to trial over claims that a rival puzzle (bottom) infringes its trade dress. "Flambeau fails to proffer any evidence that...

