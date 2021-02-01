Biden FCC Shifts Broadband Focus From Geography To Price

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 8:07 PM EST) -- The Biden administration appears poised to shift away from the Trump-era focus on deploying broadband infrastructure in rural areas, choosing instead to examine how to make internet service more affordable for lower income people regardless of where they live. While the Republican-led Federal Communications Commission crafted rules largely aimed at encouraging broadband companies to build out in sparsely populated areas, experts suggest more liberal policymakers will ensure subsidies go to consumers who might struggle to pay their bills. "The emphasis ... the last administration [attempted] to sell to us — that all we need to do is build, build, build infrastructure...

