PNC Bank Fights Bid For Quick Win In Unpaid Wage Spat

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- PNC Bank fired back at mortgage loan officers' bid for a quick win in their lawsuit alleging the bank didn't pay them for time spent on rest breaks, telling a California federal court that the bank's compensation plan was valid under state high court precedent. In a filing Friday opposing the employees' request for partial summary judgment, PNC Bank NA said the case law that the mortgage loan officers had cited did not apply to their dispute and that the more recent state Supreme Court decision in Oman v. Delta Air Lines "eviscerates" the unpaid rest breaks claim. Under Oman, "an...

