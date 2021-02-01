FTC Stands Behind Zoom Data Security Deal Despite Backlash

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 10:49 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has finalized a nonmonetary data security settlement against Zoom Video Communications Inc. despite staunch resistance from the agency's two Democratic commissioners, who slammed their colleagues for ignoring a dozen objectors and for declining to make changes to the deal to address user privacy and surveillance concerns. In one of the last acts before Republican Chairman Joe Simons left the commission late last month, the FTC on Jan. 19 voted 3-2 along party lines to approve without changes a settlement requiring Zoom to boost its data security practices to resolve the agency's claims that it deceived users about its...

