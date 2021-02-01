Con Man's New Trial Bid Looks Doomed In 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (February 1, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit didn't seem interested Monday in awarding career con man John Galanis a new trial on charges of participating in a $40 million tribal bond rip-off on the theory that the jurors who convicted him improperly saw evidence of a prior stock fraud. At virtual appellate arguments, Circuit Judges John M. Walker Jr., Reena Raggi and William J. Nardini seemed to agree with prosecutors from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office, who said the 77-year-old's trial counsel opened the door for the jury to hear evidence of the earlier fraud. Galanis, a five-decade fraudster first convicted in 1973, had pled...

