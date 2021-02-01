Milberg Asks 2nd Circ. For 2nd Chance In $12M Fee Dispute

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- Milberg LLP told the Second Circuit on Monday a lower court was wrong to toss its suit pursuing a nearly $12 million fee allegedly owed by former clients, arguing that disputes over jurisdictional diversity and timeliness should cut in the firm's favor. While the three-judge panel indicated that it might allow Milberg the chance to again clarify its jurisdictional allegations, it did not seem entirely convinced that the firm's suit over payment for its work on an Argentine bonds case was filed within the three-month statute of limitations. Milberg's attorney, William Dahill of Dunnington Bartholow & Miller LLP, argued that Hague...

