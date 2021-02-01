Calif. Crypto Promoter Accused Of $11M Fraud

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 10:46 PM EST) -- New York federal prosecutors have accused a California private detective turned would-be cryptocurrency entrepreneur of defrauding investors in two digital asset trading services companies out of more than $11 million. Prosecutors say John DeMarr, 55, of Santa Ana is charged with securities fraud conspiracy and made his initial court appearance in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Monday afternoon. He was ordered released on a $100,000 bond, his lawyer said Monday. According to the government, DeMarr conned investors in Start Options and Bitcoiin2Gen, which were billed as online investment companies providing digital asset trading services....

