5th Circ. Reviews $15M Award In Real Estate Investment Spat

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 8:24 PM EST) -- A group of real estate investment entities urged the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday to toss a nearly $15 million jury verdict awarded to an investment company swindled while trying to buy more than 1,000 non-performing residential home loans, arguing that the company was compensated twice for its fraud claims. During oral arguments, Sean M. Reagan of Leyh Payne & Mallia PLLC, representing real estate investor Mark Hyland, three of his entities and a loan service provider, told a three-judge panel that plaintiff SED Holdings LLC is blocked under res judicata from collecting the entire jury verdict due to a previous settlement...

