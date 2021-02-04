Biden Immigration Plans Likely Shielded From ICE Union Deal

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- The outgoing Trump administration may have tried to hamstring incoming immigration officials with a last-minute union contract, but the effort could run up against constraints in the U.S. Constitution and federal labor-management law. The agreement between a federal employee union and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, signed in the waning days of President Donald Trump's presidency, was contained in a whistleblower's report obtained by Law360. On its face, it would allow the union for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to veto any changes to personnel placement or working conditions. However, several practical and legal considerations threaten to frustrate the...

