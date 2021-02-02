NewLink Inks $13.5M Deal In Investor Suit Over Cancer Drug

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- Investors in biopharmaceutical company NewLink Genetics Corp. told a Manhattan federal judge that they'd reached a $13.5 million deal to settle their proposed securities class action accusing the company and its co-founders of misrepresenting details of a pancreatic cancer drug trial. In a stipulation and agreement of settlement filed Monday, lead plaintiffs Michael Nguyen and Kelly Nguyen told U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III that they'd reached the multimillion dollar deal with NewLink, its former CEO Charles J. Link Jr. and its former chief medical officer Nicholas N. Vahanian in December on the heels of an earlier mediation session....

