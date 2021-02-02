Venezuela Must Pay $43M Award To Plastics Co.

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 5:25 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has enforced a $43 million arbitral award against Venezuela, repudiating the country's arguments that it had been improperly notified of the lawsuit leveled by French plastics company Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Europe. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras affirmed a Delaware federal judge's finding that the French company correctly followed guidelines for serving Venezuela under the Hague Service Convention and the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. The country's refusal to complete a certificate acknowledging receipt did not negate service, the judge said in his Monday opinion. "The Hague Service Convention ... does not permit a foreign sovereign to feign non-service...

