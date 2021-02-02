Boeing To Pay $2M To Settle Overtime Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 1:49 PM EST) -- Boeing agreed to pay $2 million to a proposed class of hundreds of workers to settle their claims that the aerospace giant owed them overtime wages, according to a motion the parties filed in Washington federal court. The Boeing Co. and current and former facilities project administrators, facilities planners and staff analysts asked the court Monday in a joint motion to preliminarily approve the settlement and certify the settlement class. The workers said they would drop their Fair Labor Standards Act and Washington state wage law claims, which might not succeed if the case went to trial. "Prompt payment of settlement...

