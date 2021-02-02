Bank Of America Ex-Worker Settles COBRA Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 12:43 PM EST) -- A former Bank of America employee told a Florida federal court that he'd worked out a deal to resolve a proposed class action accusing the bank of trying to push down health insurance costs by making it difficult for departing workers to get continuing health coverage. In a notice filed Monday, Jim Gaffney said that he planned to drop his suit challenging Bank of America's COBRA notices as soon as the details of his settlement with the bank are finalized. "Jim Gaffney, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated … notifies the court that the above-styled action against defendant,...

